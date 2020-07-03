7526 EAST CAMELBACK RD

Amenities
OLD TOWN - HUGE 6 BEDROOM - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 257108
Renovated 6 bedroom home in the heart of downtown Old Town! Walk to local shops, take out and grocery stores. Also minutes from outdoor hiking/biking, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport and more! Fully furnished with new kitchen, new smart TVs, outdoor BBQ grill, private pool, outdoor seating, in-home washer and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer and basic household items. 2 Car parking. *** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-12 MONTH LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257108
Property Id 257108
(RLNE5727789)