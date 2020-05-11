All apartments in Scottsdale
7475 E Pleasant Run Run
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:00 PM

7475 E Pleasant Run Run

7475 East Pleasant Run · (480) 276-7236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7475 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely Pleasant Run unfurnished single level townhome nicely upgraded tucked away in a quiet neighborhood located in the center of McCormick Ranch, a premier location in central Scottsdale. Available 7/3/20. Well-appointed kitchen & baths with granite counters accented by designer back splashes. Popular, spacious floor plan. Granite counters in kitchen. Attached oversized 2-car garage. End unit. Large front patio for the winter sun and a gated/covered back patio. Short walk to the community heated pool and spa. Pickle ball & tennis. Extensive green belt for walking, jogging and biking close by. Prime Scottsdale location for restaurants, shopping, professional sports, churches, schools, the 101 and golf. Your search ends here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7475 E Pleasant Run Run have any available units?
7475 E Pleasant Run Run has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7475 E Pleasant Run Run have?
Some of 7475 E Pleasant Run Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7475 E Pleasant Run Run currently offering any rent specials?
7475 E Pleasant Run Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7475 E Pleasant Run Run pet-friendly?
No, 7475 E Pleasant Run Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7475 E Pleasant Run Run offer parking?
Yes, 7475 E Pleasant Run Run does offer parking.
Does 7475 E Pleasant Run Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7475 E Pleasant Run Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7475 E Pleasant Run Run have a pool?
Yes, 7475 E Pleasant Run Run has a pool.
Does 7475 E Pleasant Run Run have accessible units?
No, 7475 E Pleasant Run Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7475 E Pleasant Run Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7475 E Pleasant Run Run has units with dishwashers.
