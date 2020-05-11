7475 E Pleasant Run Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely Pleasant Run unfurnished single level townhome nicely upgraded tucked away in a quiet neighborhood located in the center of McCormick Ranch, a premier location in central Scottsdale. Available 7/3/20. Well-appointed kitchen & baths with granite counters accented by designer back splashes. Popular, spacious floor plan. Granite counters in kitchen. Attached oversized 2-car garage. End unit. Large front patio for the winter sun and a gated/covered back patio. Short walk to the community heated pool and spa. Pickle ball & tennis. Extensive green belt for walking, jogging and biking close by. Prime Scottsdale location for restaurants, shopping, professional sports, churches, schools, the 101 and golf. Your search ends here.