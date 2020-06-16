All apartments in Scottsdale
7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road
7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road

7450 East Arroyo Hondo Road Ii · (480) 861-6237
Location

7450 East Arroyo Hondo Road Ii, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 5119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous Private Retreat nestled on just under 4 acres with sweeping views of the Sonoran Desert, Mountains and Golf Course. The residence features 2 bedrooms in the main house. Great Room, Living Room and Formal Dining Room as well as a large Guest House with 2 Bedrooms, Living Room and Kitchen. The Backyard is expertly landscaped with large pool, spa and water feature. Just off the pool is a Pool house with sitting area bathroom and Pool Table. This home includes maid service during your stay and no detail is left undone. Use of the Boulders club amenities available at a separate fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road have any available units?
7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road have?
Some of 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road currently offering any rent specials?
7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road pet-friendly?
No, 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road offer parking?
No, 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road does not offer parking.
Does 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road have a pool?
Yes, 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road has a pool.
Does 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road have accessible units?
No, 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road has units with dishwashers.
