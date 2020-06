Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This is a beautifully furnished home with 3 large bedrooms plus a den. Open gourmet kitchen with family room. Formal dining area as well as living room. Lots of tile and a charming fireplace in family room. Large backyard with built in BBQ area. Fabulous views to Winfield mtn. Just 5 doors from the clubhouse - includes: 8 TENNIS COURTS (2 CLAY), HTD COMM. POOL, FITNESS CENTER, AEROBICS, HIKING, CAFE, AND RESORT STYLE!