7131 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! (JAN - APR $5,495)(MAY, OCT - DEC $4,500)(JUNE - SEP $3,500) BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 5TH FLOOR END-UNIT WITH 2 PARKING SPACES!!! THIS IS A FABULOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH TREMENDOUS USE OF GLASS FLOOR TO CEILING AND CORNER UNIT FOR POOL VIEWS, ETC. TWO BEDROOM/BATH W/GREAT ROOM AND DINING AREA JUST OFF OF HIGHLY UPGRADED KITCHEN. TRAVERTINE AND WOOD FLOORS. TWO TERRACES, WITH 2ND TERRACE OFF OF MASTER BEDROOM. YOUR CLIENT WILL LOVE THIS VERY LIGHT SOUTH AND EAST EXPOSURE PROPERTY. THREE-MONTH MINIMUM.