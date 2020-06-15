All apartments in Scottsdale
7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:23 PM

7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street

7125 North via De Amigos · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7125 North via De Amigos, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! (Jan - April $6,495) (May, Oct - Dec $4,995) (June - Sept $3,250) Everything is done here, all the amenities you could want, a perfect place to entertain! New hardwood floors, New interior paint, fantastic new lighting. Kitchen w/ new white refinished cabinets, granite, new stainless appliances including gas range, walk in pantry. All new bathrooms including cabinets, counters, wood plank floors, glass subway tile, master with new tub and shower. Bedroom closets w/ new custom storage and shelving. Pool remodel, artificial turf and a back patio to entertain furnished with TV and Grill! Minutes from Gainey Ranch, Dbacks Spring Training Facility, Scottsdale Fashion Square and the Pavilions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have any available units?
7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have?
Some of 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street currently offering any rent specials?
7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street pet-friendly?
No, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street offer parking?
Yes, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street does offer parking.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have a pool?
Yes, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street has a pool.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have accessible units?
No, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street has units with dishwashers.
