7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! (Jan - April $6,495) (May, Oct - Dec $4,995) (June - Sept $3,250) Everything is done here, all the amenities you could want, a perfect place to entertain! New hardwood floors, New interior paint, fantastic new lighting. Kitchen w/ new white refinished cabinets, granite, new stainless appliances including gas range, walk in pantry. All new bathrooms including cabinets, counters, wood plank floors, glass subway tile, master with new tub and shower. Bedroom closets w/ new custom storage and shelving. Pool remodel, artificial turf and a back patio to entertain furnished with TV and Grill! Minutes from Gainey Ranch, Dbacks Spring Training Facility, Scottsdale Fashion Square and the Pavilions.