paseo village
Last updated July 12 2020
485 Apartments for rent in Paseo Village, Scottsdale, AZ
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
In Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood, these apartment homes boast a pool, an eat-in kitchen, and a washer and dryer in select apartments. The convenient location puts residents close to shopping and dining.
8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE --
8333 East via Paseo Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1989 sqft
Fully furnished, beautiful 3-bedroom Mediterranean style townhouse located in the heart of McCormick Ranch. Featuring 3 beds/3.
7133 N Via Alegria
7133 North via De Alegria, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1943 sqft
This immaculate home is rent ready with lovely interior, dining room, newer kitchen, large three bedrooms, Large bedroom can alternate as office with built in shelves, great master suite with patio doors, nice furnished home, fresh paint and
8333 E VIA PASEO DEL NORTE Road
8333 E Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1913 sqft
This wonderful 3 story townhome features 3 Master Suites, and balconies on every level. The main living area of the home is located on the second floor.
7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street
7125 North via De Amigos, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
1890 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! (Jan - April $6,495) (May, Oct - Dec $4,995) (June - Sept $3,250) Everything is done here, all the amenities you could want, a perfect place to entertain! New hardwood floors,
Results within 1 mile of Paseo Village
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in landscaped community with pool and hot tub. Ideal for golfers, as there are several courses within easy driving distance, including Silverado, Talking Stick and McCormick Golf Clubs.
6126 N 79th St
6126 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIME LOCATION - OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 POOLS! - Property Id: 274588 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this charming home in the heart of Scottsdale! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is perfect for that
8707 E Rose Ln
8707 East Rose Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1600 sqft
ROSE LANE - FURNISHED OLD TOWN HOME! PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 241938 Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with a private pool! Large 3bedroom layout plus playroom.
6480 N. 82nd St #1137
6480 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1110 sqft
**PERFECT LOCATION - 2br/2ba CONDO (MCDONALD & 82ND) - Perfect Location! Perfect Unit! Very open two bedroom, two bathroom, great room set up with Porcelain tile floors through-out.
8332 E Stella Lane
8332 East Stella Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2148 sqft
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL! Located in a quiet established neighborhood, less than 4 mi in any direction find- Camelback Mtn, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Golf: Silverado, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch,
6525 N 81ST Place
6525 North 81st Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2236 sqft
Walk to Temple, catholic church, Mormon church & schools.Lovely family home in desirable Hayden Estates. Fully furnished. Completely remodeled. Corner lot, majestic & mature pine trees provide shade & grace to this setting. Vaulted ceilings.
7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA --
7814 North via De Frontera, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1890 sqft
Luxury Single Level Patio home! Direct access to the greenbelt and picturesque lake views. There are two community pools in the Santa Fe subdivision. Be the first to experience and enjoy this gem, open floorpan, fully furnished, 1,890 sq. ft.
8726 E VIA DE CERRO --
8726 East via De Cerro, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1765 sqft
TURNKEY PRIVATE RESIDENCE 3 BR/2.5 BATH, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. ENJOY SECLUDED PATIO FOR OUTDOOR LIVING. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM! SKYLIGHTS IN EVERY BATH!! VAULTED CEILINGS THRU OUT! CERAMIC TILE IN THE EAT IN KITCHEN.
8188 E DEL CUARZO Drive
8188 East Del Cuarzo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1983 sqft
LAKE ANGELA!! THIS HOME IS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE WATERFRONT!! 3 BR, 2.5 BA, FULLY FURNISHED HOME THAT BACKS A LUSH GREENBELT. SHORT WALK FROM YOUR LARGE PATIO TO THE MAIN HEATED POOL/SPA.
7425 N Via Camello Del Norte --
7425 North via Camello Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1335 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, All one level. No one above-Corner unit on a quiet cul-de-sac. 2 private patios. Detached 2 car garage.Subdivision Borders Beautiful McCormick Ranch golf course.
8117 E VIA DE VIVA --
8117 East via De Viva, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1812 sqft
HIGH END FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED HOME! THIS IS A PRIVATE RESIDENCE WITH ALL THE UPGRADES!! PATIO, KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM ALL OVER THE TOP QUALITY!!! NORTH SOUTH EXPOSURE, BACKS TO THE GREENBELT WITH AN ACCESS GATE.
8720 E VIA DE MCCORMICK --
8720 East via De Mccormick, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3BR, 2.5 BA HOME HIGHLY UPGRADED LOCATED IN THE HEART OF McCormick ranch FOR A FOUR MONTH HIDEAWAY FROM JUNE TO SEP 30TH!! A HOME AWAY FROM HOME IF YOUR NEED A SHORT STAY IN NORTH SCOTTSDALE.
8131 E VIA DE DORADO --
8131 East via De Dorado, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2261 sqft
WOW!!! Location - Location - with STYLE! Right in the center of McCormick Ranch!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath - newly purchased, renovated and stylishly appointed to make this your spectacular home away from home.
7901 E JOSHUA TREE Lane
7901 East Joshua Tree Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1432 sqft
FURNISHED !!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH + DEN-TASTEFULLY DECORATED THROUGHOUT-LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE-EASY ACCESS TO WALKING PATH-CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT-GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL & SPA-PATIO FACES SOUTH-ALWAYS WARM & SUNNY FOR THOSE
7432 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE --
7432 North via Camello Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1238 sqft
FURNISHED !!! NICE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT-SINGLE LEVEL, END UNIT-KING IN MASTER & TWINS IN 2ND BEDROOM-3 PATIOS & 2 CAR GARAGE-SUBDIVISION BORDERS MCCORMICK RANCH GOLF COURSE-2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, EXERCISE ROOM-CLOSE TO STORES & DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE-1ST
8100 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --
8100 East via Del Desierto, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1812 sqft
Welcome to one of Scottsdale's best communities, bike paths, lakes, quiet streets and great restaurants. This newly remodeled oversized 2 bedroom has a garden atrium master bath with furniture style vanity and large walk in closet and sitting area.
7821 E PLEASANT Run
7821 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1609 sqft
Furnished year round rental rate is $3000/mo.Your home away from home with all the comforts. Relax and unwind and enjoy this spacious, comfortable, beautifully remodeled and updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the heart of McCormick Ranch.
8428 E MALCOMB Drive
8428 East Malcomb Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1431 sqft
Beautiful patio home in heart of downtown Scottsdale.
7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street
7356 N Via Camello del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Very comfortable and quiet vacation home in the coveted Camello Vista! Upstairs providing amazing views of Camelback mountain and McCormick Ranch Golf Course!! In the heart of Old Town Scottsdale with lots to do, this condo fits your needs for a
