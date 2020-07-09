Rent Calculator
All apartments in Scottsdale











Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6834 E 4TH Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6834 E 4TH Street
6834 East 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6834 East 4th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale
Amenities
parking
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!!Charming, downtown Scottsdale 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo. End unit on first floor. Parking space directly in front on back door. Close to pool and outdoor living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6834 E 4TH Street have any available units?
6834 E 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6834 E 4TH Street have?
Some of 6834 E 4TH Street's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6834 E 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6834 E 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 E 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6834 E 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 6834 E 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6834 E 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 6834 E 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 E 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 E 4TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6834 E 4TH Street has a pool.
Does 6834 E 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6834 E 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 E 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6834 E 4TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
