6803 E MAIN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar concierge gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Luxury living in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Come home to this modern chic 2 BR condo in The Mark, a luxury high-rise condominium complex across from the Valley Ho. This lovely home has a split floorplan with gorgeous flooring, granite counters, and other luxury finishes throughout. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing outside on the spacious patio. Walk to dinner or bike the paths around Old Town with the property-owned cruisers available to all residents. The Mark residents enjoy personal concierge reception, rooftop swimming pool, spa and BBQ, fitness center, espresso bar, and room service from the Valley Ho.