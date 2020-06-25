All apartments in Scottsdale
6803 E MAIN Street
6803 E MAIN Street

6803 E Main · No Longer Available
Location

6803 E Main, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxury living in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Come home to this modern chic 2 BR condo in The Mark, a luxury high-rise condominium complex across from the Valley Ho. This lovely home has a split floorplan with gorgeous flooring, granite counters, and other luxury finishes throughout. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing outside on the spacious patio. Walk to dinner or bike the paths around Old Town with the property-owned cruisers available to all residents. The Mark residents enjoy personal concierge reception, rooftop swimming pool, spa and BBQ, fitness center, espresso bar, and room service from the Valley Ho.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 E MAIN Street have any available units?
6803 E MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 E MAIN Street have?
Some of 6803 E MAIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 E MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
6803 E MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 E MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street offer parking?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 6803 E MAIN Street has a pool.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 6803 E MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 E MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 E MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
