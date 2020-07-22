All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6713 E 2ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6713 E 2ND Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

6713 E 2ND Street

6713 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6713 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Total remodel done on this South Scottsdale home just 5 years ago with no expenses spared. Thomasville Cabinets and pantry, Granite slab with bull nose finish, Granite back splash, 18in tile T/O, Fresh Interior Paint, Whirlpool SS appliances and full size Washer/Dryer inside. Close to everything including Old Town, Hiking, Restaurants, Art Galleries, Fashion Square Mall, and the Airport. Fresh two tone interior paint job. Large covered patio in the back yard and small patio in the front. Low maintenance yard! Energy efficient block home with newer windows, insulation, and AC. No HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 E 2ND Street have any available units?
6713 E 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 E 2ND Street have?
Some of 6713 E 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 E 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
6713 E 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 E 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 6713 E 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6713 E 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 6713 E 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 6713 E 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6713 E 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 E 2ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 6713 E 2ND Street has a pool.
Does 6713 E 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 6713 E 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 E 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 E 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College