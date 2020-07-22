6713 E 2ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Total remodel done on this South Scottsdale home just 5 years ago with no expenses spared. Thomasville Cabinets and pantry, Granite slab with bull nose finish, Granite back splash, 18in tile T/O, Fresh Interior Paint, Whirlpool SS appliances and full size Washer/Dryer inside. Close to everything including Old Town, Hiking, Restaurants, Art Galleries, Fashion Square Mall, and the Airport. Fresh two tone interior paint job. Large covered patio in the back yard and small patio in the front. Low maintenance yard! Energy efficient block home with newer windows, insulation, and AC. No HOA!