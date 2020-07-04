6415 North 79th Street

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Scottsdale’s desirable McCormick Ranch. Central location in highly rated school district surrounded by a number of golf courses and parks. Just a 5 minute drive to Old Town Scottsdale or 10 minutes to Kierland shops and dining.



Located on a cul-de-sac facing the community’s private access gate to Silverado golf course and green belt, featuring a running and bike path connecting you to the waterfront canal.



- Central air and heat

- Stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher)

- Updated kitchen,

- Updated bathrooms,

- Walk-in tiled shower

- Indoor and outdoor storage,

- Front load washer and dryer

- Professionally landscaped back patio area, sharing only 1 wall with neighbors

- Whole house water softener system

- Kitchen water filtration system

- Vaulted beam ceilings

- Spanish tile

- 2 car covered garage parking

- Stone fireplace

- Keyless entry to garage

- Fee for use of HOA community amenities included



This house is pet friendly and we accept cats and/or dogs under 50 lbs. There will be a one time $200 non refundable fee for each pet at lease signing and $25 additional monthly rent per pet.



Date Available: May 15th 2020. $2,200/month rent. $75 application fee per applicant for credit check and criminal background screening. The first and last month’s rent is due at lease signing.



We ask that you first schedule a virtual tour prior to having a live showing to ensure that we all stay safe while maintaining a healthy distance in accordance with social distancing guidelines.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more or email to jillgormley@yahoo.com to schedule a tour.



Thank you!