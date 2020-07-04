6415 North 79th Street

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Scottsdale’s desirable McCormick Ranch. Central location in highly rated school district surrounded by a number of golf courses and parks. Just a 5 minute drive to Old Town Scottsdale or 10 minutes to Kierland shops and dining.
Located on a cul-de-sac facing the community’s private access gate to Silverado golf course and green belt, featuring a running and bike path connecting you to the waterfront canal.
- Central air and heat
- Stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher)
- Updated kitchen,
- Updated bathrooms,
- Walk-in tiled shower
- Indoor and outdoor storage,
- Front load washer and dryer
- Professionally landscaped back patio area, sharing only 1 wall with neighbors
- Whole house water softener system
- Kitchen water filtration system
- Vaulted beam ceilings
- Spanish tile
- 2 car covered garage parking
- Stone fireplace
- Keyless entry to garage
- Fee for use of HOA community amenities included
This house is pet friendly and we accept cats and/or dogs under 50 lbs. There will be a one time $200 non refundable fee for each pet at lease signing and $25 additional monthly rent per pet.
Date Available: May 15th 2020. $2,200/month rent. $75 application fee per applicant for credit check and criminal background screening. The first and last month’s rent is due at lease signing.
We ask that you first schedule a virtual tour prior to having a live showing to ensure that we all stay safe while maintaining a healthy distance in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
Please submit the form on this page to learn more or email to jillgormley@yahoo.com to schedule a tour.
Thank you!