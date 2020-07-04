All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6415 North 79th Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:07 AM

6415 North 79th Street

6415 North 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6415 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
key fob access
tennis court
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Scottsdale’s desirable McCormick Ranch. Central location in highly rated school district surrounded by a number of golf courses and parks. Just a 5 minute drive to Old Town Scottsdale or 10 minutes to Kierland shops and dining.

Located on a cul-de-sac facing the community’s private access gate to Silverado golf course and green belt, featuring a running and bike path connecting you to the waterfront canal.

- Central air and heat
- Stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher)
- Updated kitchen,
- Updated bathrooms,
- Walk-in tiled shower
- Indoor and outdoor storage,
- Front load washer and dryer
- Professionally landscaped back patio area, sharing only 1 wall with neighbors
- Whole house water softener system
- Kitchen water filtration system
- Vaulted beam ceilings
- Spanish tile
- 2 car covered garage parking
- Stone fireplace
- Keyless entry to garage
- Fee for use of HOA community amenities included

This house is pet friendly and we accept cats and/or dogs under 50 lbs. There will be a one time $200 non refundable fee for each pet at lease signing and $25 additional monthly rent per pet.

Date Available: May 15th 2020. $2,200/month rent. $75 application fee per applicant for credit check and criminal background screening. The first and last month’s rent is due at lease signing.

We ask that you first schedule a virtual tour prior to having a live showing to ensure that we all stay safe while maintaining a healthy distance in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more or email to jillgormley@yahoo.com to schedule a tour.

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 North 79th Street have any available units?
6415 North 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 North 79th Street have?
Some of 6415 North 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 North 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6415 North 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 North 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 North 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6415 North 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6415 North 79th Street offers parking.
Does 6415 North 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 North 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 North 79th Street have a pool?
No, 6415 North 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6415 North 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 6415 North 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 North 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 North 79th Street has units with dishwashers.

