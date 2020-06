6231 E ROSE CIRCLE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

CORPORATE / VACATION/ SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. LOCATED IN DESIRABLE ARCADIA/SCOTTSDALE AREA WITH VIEWS OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN. BIKE, DRIVE OR JOG TO THE BEST RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, BARS, HIKING TRAILS AND MORE. SLEEPS 8, MASTER SUITE IS APPOINTED WITH PLUSH PILLOWTOP KING BED, FLAT SCREEN TV, WALK IN CLOSET... THE PRIVATE BACKYARD HAS A COVERED PATIO WITH SEATING AND LOUNGE CHAIRS FOR ALL. RELAX, ENJOY BARBECUING WHILE SOAKING UP THE AZ SUN BY THE DIVING POOL. WHETHER YOU ARE DRAWN TO THE AREA FOR SPRING TRAINING, BUSINESS, OR ANY OF THE SPECIAL EVENTS, YOU ARE SURE TO HAVE AN UNFORGETTABLE STAY. DESERT ROSE IS IN A SECLUDED NEIGHBORHOOD THAT OFFERS AN OPEN CONCEPT WITH A MODERN RETRO INTERIOR DESIGN.