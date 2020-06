Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

$3,800 for six month lease OR $4,500 for three to four month lease!Impeccable, Gorgeous Territorial Home FULLY FURNISHED on 1.2 Acres, Has Great Curb Appeal! Spacious Great Room! Three Fireplaces! Relaxing Covered Patio! Over-sized, Pebble-Tec Pool, Heated Spa, With Boulder Water Feature! Outdoor Entertainment Area has Built-in Gas Barbecue and Fireplace! New solid wood doors throughout have recently been added! Owner/Agent.