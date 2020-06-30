All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5751 N 77th Place
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

5751 N 77th Place

5751 North 77th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5751 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Built recently by highly touted Camelot Homes located in a secluded gated community just a short distance from Old Town & the 101, this property is the epitome of private luxury living. Entering through a private courtyard, the foyer takes you to an open living area highlighted by an exquisitely designed glass enclosed wine cellar, top of the line kitchen appliances & a custom crafted living room media center enclosed by timeless barn doors. Spacious split master bedroom & bathroom with a generous walk-in closet. Attached guest bedroom en suite with private entrance. 92 inch projection screen in media room & Sonos Home Sound System perfect for entertaining. 4 hole putting green, built in gas BBQ, Pebble Tec spool surrounded by travertine pavers. Projector, TV's, appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 N 77th Place have any available units?
5751 N 77th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5751 N 77th Place have?
Some of 5751 N 77th Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 N 77th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5751 N 77th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 N 77th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5751 N 77th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5751 N 77th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5751 N 77th Place offers parking.
Does 5751 N 77th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 N 77th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 N 77th Place have a pool?
Yes, 5751 N 77th Place has a pool.
Does 5751 N 77th Place have accessible units?
No, 5751 N 77th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 N 77th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5751 N 77th Place has units with dishwashers.

