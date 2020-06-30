5751 N 77th Place

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Built recently by highly touted Camelot Homes located in a secluded gated community just a short distance from Old Town & the 101, this property is the epitome of private luxury living. Entering through a private courtyard, the foyer takes you to an open living area highlighted by an exquisitely designed glass enclosed wine cellar, top of the line kitchen appliances & a custom crafted living room media center enclosed by timeless barn doors. Spacious split master bedroom & bathroom with a generous walk-in closet. Attached guest bedroom en suite with private entrance. 92 inch projection screen in media room & Sonos Home Sound System perfect for entertaining. 4 hole putting green, built in gas BBQ, Pebble Tec spool surrounded by travertine pavers. Projector, TV's, appliances included.