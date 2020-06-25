All apartments in Scottsdale
4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:34 AM

4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --

4832 N Woodmere Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

4832 N Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Live in the heart of downtown Scottsdale in this contemporary condo. Home features 2 bedrooms each with private bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs. The perfect condo for roommates or hosting out of town guests. The unit is a contemporary design with soaring ceilings, concrete overlay flooring in the main living area plus a grand staircase. Large luxury kitchen open to the great room is perfect for entertaining. Attached one car garage with direct access to the unit. You will enjoy looking at the sunsets from three separate patios. This home also has plenty of storage. Includes all the appliances and flat screen TV. Close to all the downtown amenities, shopping, dining and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have any available units?
4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have?
Some of 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- currently offering any rent specials?
4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- pet-friendly?
No, 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- offer parking?
Yes, 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- offers parking.
Does 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have a pool?
No, 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not have a pool.
Does 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have accessible units?
No, 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- has units with dishwashers.
