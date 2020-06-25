4832 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Live in the heart of downtown Scottsdale in this contemporary condo. Home features 2 bedrooms each with private bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs. The perfect condo for roommates or hosting out of town guests. The unit is a contemporary design with soaring ceilings, concrete overlay flooring in the main living area plus a grand staircase. Large luxury kitchen open to the great room is perfect for entertaining. Attached one car garage with direct access to the unit. You will enjoy looking at the sunsets from three separate patios. This home also has plenty of storage. Includes all the appliances and flat screen TV. Close to all the downtown amenities, shopping, dining and nightlife.