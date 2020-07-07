Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

4701 N 68th Street Unit 222 Available 02/15/19 Modern Updated 2bed/2bath condo In Old Town Scottsdale - This complex is quiet, relaxing, & peaceful! Modern upgrades throughout the condo with tile and wood floors throughout. Main floor features the kitchen with w/upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of storage space. Also, bath with a shower, dining area, large family room w/access to the peaceful back patio & common area. Upstairs w/large master bd & spacious closet, 2nd bed, and updated bathroom. Water, sewer, trash and HVAC included in the rent! Exterior features: 2 community pools, BBQ grills & a well maintained common area. Assigned covered parking, Location is unbeatable, literally steps to Fashion Square, 1 mile to Camelback Mtn trailhead, walking distance to Old Town.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 02/15/2019



TYPE: Townhome

YEAR BUILT: 1964

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 1092

GARAGE: I Assigned covered Parking Spot

FENCED YARD: [NA]



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity

HOA FEE: Not Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: Small Dog Only

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid [delete this section if No Pets are allowed in the home. It will be irrelevant otherwise]



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not An Option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum [state if different]



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? 2.5% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



