Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4701 N 68th Street Unit 222
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4701 N 68th Street Unit 222

4701 N 68th St · No Longer Available
Location

4701 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
4701 N 68th Street Unit 222 Available 02/15/19 Modern Updated 2bed/2bath condo In Old Town Scottsdale - This complex is quiet, relaxing, & peaceful! Modern upgrades throughout the condo with tile and wood floors throughout. Main floor features the kitchen with w/upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of storage space. Also, bath with a shower, dining area, large family room w/access to the peaceful back patio & common area. Upstairs w/large master bd & spacious closet, 2nd bed, and updated bathroom. Water, sewer, trash and HVAC included in the rent! Exterior features: 2 community pools, BBQ grills & a well maintained common area. Assigned covered parking, Location is unbeatable, literally steps to Fashion Square, 1 mile to Camelback Mtn trailhead, walking distance to Old Town.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 02/15/2019

TYPE: Townhome
YEAR BUILT: 1964
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1092
GARAGE: I Assigned covered Parking Spot
FENCED YARD: [NA]

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity
HOA FEE: Not Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: Small Dog Only
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid [delete this section if No Pets are allowed in the home. It will be irrelevant otherwise]

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not An Option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum [state if different]

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? 2.5% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE3761638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

