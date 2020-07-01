4530 North 75th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level scottsdale 3/2 house with custom travertine flooring, updated neutral paint, full kitchen remodel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split master, premium cul de sac lot, carport parking, private pool, over sized back yard, pool service included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.