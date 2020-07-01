All apartments in Scottsdale
4530 North 75th Place

4530 North 75th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4530 North 75th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level scottsdale 3/2 house with custom travertine flooring, updated neutral paint, full kitchen remodel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split master, premium cul de sac lot, carport parking, private pool, over sized back yard, pool service included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 North 75th Place have any available units?
4530 North 75th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 North 75th Place have?
Some of 4530 North 75th Place's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 North 75th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4530 North 75th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 North 75th Place pet-friendly?
No, 4530 North 75th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4530 North 75th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4530 North 75th Place offers parking.
Does 4530 North 75th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 North 75th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 North 75th Place have a pool?
Yes, 4530 North 75th Place has a pool.
Does 4530 North 75th Place have accessible units?
No, 4530 North 75th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 North 75th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 North 75th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

