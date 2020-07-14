All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Shadow Ridge

6505 E Osborn Rd · (480) 397-7419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6505 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 121-2 · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 101-2 · Avail. Jul 18

$870

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 167-1 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222-2 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 234-2 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 230-2 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
smoke-free community
Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer. One of Scottsdale’s best kept secrets, Shadow Ridge Apartments offers you Studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 2 bedroom split apartments in a serene setting with views of Camelback and Papago Mountains.

Shadow Ridge Apartments are near Scottsdale Fashion Square, The Scottsdale Waterfront, and Old Town Scottsdale with an abundance of art galleries, fine dining & nightlife. All of these locations are easily accessible by boarding the trolley which stops every 20 minutes daily, right next door to our community until 9 PM.

To the south you will find the Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport along with Tempe Town Lake, Mill Avenue and Arizona State University. We are located right across the street from the canal for joggers and bikers to easily reach any of these destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $2
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 surface lot, 1 covered space.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shadow Ridge have any available units?
Shadow Ridge has 7 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Shadow Ridge have?
Some of Shadow Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Ridge offers parking.
Does Shadow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shadow Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Ridge has a pool.
Does Shadow Ridge have accessible units?
No, Shadow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Shadow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Ridge has units with dishwashers.

