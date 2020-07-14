Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access smoke-free community

Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer. One of Scottsdale’s best kept secrets, Shadow Ridge Apartments offers you Studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 2 bedroom split apartments in a serene setting with views of Camelback and Papago Mountains.



Shadow Ridge Apartments are near Scottsdale Fashion Square, The Scottsdale Waterfront, and Old Town Scottsdale with an abundance of art galleries, fine dining & nightlife. All of these locations are easily accessible by boarding the trolley which stops every 20 minutes daily, right next door to our community until 9 PM.



To the south you will find the Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport along with Tempe Town Lake, Mill Avenue and Arizona State University. We are located right across the street from the canal for joggers and bikers to easily reach any of these destinations.