Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

38300 N 102ND Street

38300 North 102nd Street · (480) 544-5565
Location

38300 North 102nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 8251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Stunning Luxury Executive or Family Lease! Enjoy the fabulous Sonoran Desert lifestyle with your clients, family or friends in this state-of-the-art contemporary masterpiece. Expansive golf, sunset and city vistas. Award-winning architecture and interiors. Fabulous master wing. Two separate guest areas - each with 2 ensuite bedrooms, sitting area and kitchenette. Home theater. Desert Mountain golf courses, restaurants and other club amenities are available only to members of the Desert Mountain Club and their guests. Prefer monthly term with 2-month max, but members may rent for a shorter period at $10,000/week. $12,5000 Security Deposit. $500 cleaning fee. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38300 N 102ND Street have any available units?
38300 N 102ND Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 38300 N 102ND Street have?
Some of 38300 N 102ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38300 N 102ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
38300 N 102ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38300 N 102ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 38300 N 102ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 38300 N 102ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 38300 N 102ND Street does offer parking.
Does 38300 N 102ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38300 N 102ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38300 N 102ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 38300 N 102ND Street has a pool.
Does 38300 N 102ND Street have accessible units?
No, 38300 N 102ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38300 N 102ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38300 N 102ND Street has units with dishwashers.
