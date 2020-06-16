38300 N 102ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning Luxury Executive or Family Lease! Enjoy the fabulous Sonoran Desert lifestyle with your clients, family or friends in this state-of-the-art contemporary masterpiece. Expansive golf, sunset and city vistas. Award-winning architecture and interiors. Fabulous master wing. Two separate guest areas - each with 2 ensuite bedrooms, sitting area and kitchenette. Home theater. Desert Mountain golf courses, restaurants and other club amenities are available only to members of the Desert Mountain Club and their guests. Prefer monthly term with 2-month max, but members may rent for a shorter period at $10,000/week. $12,5000 Security Deposit. $500 cleaning fee. Call for availability.