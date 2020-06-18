All apartments in Scottsdale
27808 N 114TH Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

27808 N 114TH Way

27808 North 114th Way · (480) 323-6763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27808 North 114th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Open spaces, privacy and tranquility as you experience desert luxury in Troon North with this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Relax on one of the six chaise lounges in the resort style backyard as the heated negative edge pool frames the unspoiled desert backdrop. Enjoy the outdoor gas fireplace or fire pit while grilling on the custom natural gas BBQ, w/outdoor frig and sink. This open, great room creates the perfect environment for relaxing while watching one of the 4 flat screen TV's. The gourmet kitchen is nice and open w/stainless appliances, double ovens and fully equip with anything you need to entertain. The home offers a full home automation system that is touch screen operated, as well as voice control for music, TV's lighting and temperature control. More... Enjoy the breathtaking views from every angle of the home while being less then a mile from golf, dinning and shopping. Great surrounding areas for outdoor adventures for biking and hiking. Bikes are available for use at the home in addition to a ping pong table in the garage to enjoy the beautiful Arizona desert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27808 N 114TH Way have any available units?
27808 N 114TH Way has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 27808 N 114TH Way have?
Some of 27808 N 114TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27808 N 114TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
27808 N 114TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27808 N 114TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 27808 N 114TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 27808 N 114TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 27808 N 114TH Way does offer parking.
Does 27808 N 114TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27808 N 114TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27808 N 114TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 27808 N 114TH Way has a pool.
Does 27808 N 114TH Way have accessible units?
No, 27808 N 114TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27808 N 114TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27808 N 114TH Way has units with dishwashers.
