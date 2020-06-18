27808 N 114TH Way

Amenities

Open spaces, privacy and tranquility as you experience desert luxury in Troon North with this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Relax on one of the six chaise lounges in the resort style backyard as the heated negative edge pool frames the unspoiled desert backdrop. Enjoy the outdoor gas fireplace or fire pit while grilling on the custom natural gas BBQ, w/outdoor frig and sink. This open, great room creates the perfect environment for relaxing while watching one of the 4 flat screen TV's. The gourmet kitchen is nice and open w/stainless appliances, double ovens and fully equip with anything you need to entertain. The home offers a full home automation system that is touch screen operated, as well as voice control for music, TV's lighting and temperature control. More... Enjoy the breathtaking views from every angle of the home while being less then a mile from golf, dinning and shopping. Great surrounding areas for outdoor adventures for biking and hiking. Bikes are available for use at the home in addition to a ping pong table in the garage to enjoy the beautiful Arizona desert.