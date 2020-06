Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

UNFURNISHED RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN THE EXCLUSIVE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF WINDY WALK ESTATES. BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF TROON MTN AND PINNACLE PEAK. JUST STEPS FROM GOLF COURSE AND NESTLED IN A CUL-DE-SAC LOT. LARGE BACKYARD WITH PEBBLE FINISH POOL AND SPA, WATERFALL, FIREPIT, BUILT-IN GRILL AND LARGE COVERED PATIO W/EXPANSIVE PAVERS. TRAVERTINE STONE FLOORS, RICH WOOD FLOORS AND SOARING CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME.