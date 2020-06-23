All apartments in Scottsdale
25039 N 107th Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 6:10 PM

25039 N 107th Way

25039 North 107th Way · No Longer Available
Location

25039 North 107th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Stunning Estate home ~ Fully furnished for shorter or long term term rental. Designed by award winning Lee Hutchinson. Secluded privacy by massive granite boulders and nestled in the foothills of the McDowell Mtns. A rustic themed decor to enhance the Arizona experience. Perched on an elevated lot offering spectacular sunset and city light views from the front balcony. You are walking distance to Troon Country Club and minutes by car to North Scottsdale fine dining and shopping. ~6 Bedrooms, 6.5 Bathrooms ~Gourmet Kitchen ~Media room ~Private casita with full kitchen (included in bedroom count) ~TV's in every room ~Heated negative edge pool and spa ~Built in BBQ grill ~3 Car garage ~Guard gated community ~Climate controlled wine cellar ~City and Mountain views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25039 N 107th Way have any available units?
25039 N 107th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 25039 N 107th Way have?
Some of 25039 N 107th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25039 N 107th Way currently offering any rent specials?
25039 N 107th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25039 N 107th Way pet-friendly?
No, 25039 N 107th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 25039 N 107th Way offer parking?
Yes, 25039 N 107th Way does offer parking.
Does 25039 N 107th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25039 N 107th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25039 N 107th Way have a pool?
Yes, 25039 N 107th Way has a pool.
Does 25039 N 107th Way have accessible units?
No, 25039 N 107th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25039 N 107th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25039 N 107th Way has units with dishwashers.
