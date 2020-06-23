25039 N 107th Way

Amenities

Stunning Estate home ~ Fully furnished for shorter or long term term rental. Designed by award winning Lee Hutchinson. Secluded privacy by massive granite boulders and nestled in the foothills of the McDowell Mtns. A rustic themed decor to enhance the Arizona experience. Perched on an elevated lot offering spectacular sunset and city light views from the front balcony. You are walking distance to Troon Country Club and minutes by car to North Scottsdale fine dining and shopping. ~6 Bedrooms, 6.5 Bathrooms ~Gourmet Kitchen ~Media room ~Private casita with full kitchen (included in bedroom count) ~TV's in every room ~Heated negative edge pool and spa ~Built in BBQ grill ~3 Car garage ~Guard gated community ~Climate controlled wine cellar ~City and Mountain views