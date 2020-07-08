2341 N 87TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fabulous Scottsdale location near Old Town, shopping, dining and the 101. Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home, with vaulted ceilings and skylights, a formal living room and family room. Newer carpet and paint throughout. The updated kitchen includes a refrigerator, built in microwave, electric oven/stove and disposal. There is a washer and dryer in the garage for your convenience. Enjoy the private backyard with sparkling pool, cared for by the owner. Great cul-de-sac location. Owner will consider small dogs on an individual basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.