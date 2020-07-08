All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2341 N 87TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2341 N 87TH Way
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:00 AM

2341 N 87TH Way

2341 North 87th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2341 North 87th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Pima Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Scottsdale location near Old Town, shopping, dining and the 101. Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home, with vaulted ceilings and skylights, a formal living room and family room. Newer carpet and paint throughout. The updated kitchen includes a refrigerator, built in microwave, electric oven/stove and disposal. There is a washer and dryer in the garage for your convenience. Enjoy the private backyard with sparkling pool, cared for by the owner. Great cul-de-sac location. Owner will consider small dogs on an individual basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 N 87TH Way have any available units?
2341 N 87TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 N 87TH Way have?
Some of 2341 N 87TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 N 87TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
2341 N 87TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 N 87TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 N 87TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 2341 N 87TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 2341 N 87TH Way offers parking.
Does 2341 N 87TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2341 N 87TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 N 87TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 2341 N 87TH Way has a pool.
Does 2341 N 87TH Way have accessible units?
No, 2341 N 87TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 N 87TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 N 87TH Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College