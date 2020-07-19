2119 N 68TH Place

Amenities

STUNNING COMPLETE REMODEL in fabulous South Scottsdale! Spacious, open floor plan features 4 bedrooms & large great room. Light & bright kitchen boasts white cabinets, sleek quartz counters, stainless appliances, island w/breakfast bar, pantry & dining area. This home was gutted down to the bare walls in 2017 & virtually EVERYTHING was replaced! Bathrooms were completely redone with new cabinets, quartz counters, tiled showers & new bathtub in hall bath. Gorgeous wood-look tile throughout! Interior paint, baseboards, doors & hardware, windows, lighting, ceiling fans, landscaping were all replaced! Inside laundry, all appliances included... the list goes on! Large backyard has an RV gate & gravel parking area, lots of grass & several citrus trees. New roof & AC in 2014.