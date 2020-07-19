All apartments in Scottsdale
2119 N 68TH Place
2119 N 68TH Place

2119 North 68th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2119 North 68th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING COMPLETE REMODEL in fabulous South Scottsdale! Spacious, open floor plan features 4 bedrooms & large great room. Light & bright kitchen boasts white cabinets, sleek quartz counters, stainless appliances, island w/breakfast bar, pantry & dining area. This home was gutted down to the bare walls in 2017 & virtually EVERYTHING was replaced! Bathrooms were completely redone with new cabinets, quartz counters, tiled showers & new bathtub in hall bath. Gorgeous wood-look tile throughout! Interior paint, baseboards, doors & hardware, windows, lighting, ceiling fans, landscaping were all replaced! Inside laundry, all appliances included... the list goes on! Large backyard has an RV gate & gravel parking area, lots of grass & several citrus trees. New roof & AC in 2014.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 N 68TH Place have any available units?
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
What amenities does 2119 N 68TH Place have?
Some of 2119 N 68TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 N 68TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2119 N 68TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 N 68TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2119 N 68TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2119 N 68TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2119 N 68TH Place offers parking.
Does 2119 N 68TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 N 68TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 N 68TH Place have a pool?
No, 2119 N 68TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2119 N 68TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2119 N 68TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 N 68TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 N 68TH Place has units with dishwashers.
