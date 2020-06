Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Resort style living in Grayhawk's premiere gated community of Tesoro! This condo is perfect for anyone who wants to live the low maintenance lifestyle. Great Room Floor plan with lots of natural light! Balconies off both the dining area and the 2nd bedroom. Large kitchen with breakfast bar seating. light counters and white appliances! Spacious master suite, attached 3/4 bath with dual sink vanity