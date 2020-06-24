18927 N 101st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Sterling Estate Villa with formal Mediterranean architecture, is the ultimate in easy living. Featuring an open great room floorplan with large floor to ceiling windows, offering a light and bright living space. A beautiful master retreat on the main level, with a grand circular staircase leading to a second large master suite upstairs and an additional guest bedroom. Enjoy views of the park from main living areas, as well as mountain views from the outdoor courtyard. Generous outdoor living area complete with heated pool, barbecue and fire feature. The home is within close proximity to the Silverleaf Club and Village Health Club.