Scottsdale, AZ
18927 N 101st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18927 N 101st Street

18927 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

18927 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Sterling Estate Villa with formal Mediterranean architecture, is the ultimate in easy living. Featuring an open great room floorplan with large floor to ceiling windows, offering a light and bright living space. A beautiful master retreat on the main level, with a grand circular staircase leading to a second large master suite upstairs and an additional guest bedroom. Enjoy views of the park from main living areas, as well as mountain views from the outdoor courtyard. Generous outdoor living area complete with heated pool, barbecue and fire feature. The home is within close proximity to the Silverleaf Club and Village Health Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18927 N 101st Street have any available units?
18927 N 101st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18927 N 101st Street have?
Some of 18927 N 101st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18927 N 101st Street currently offering any rent specials?
18927 N 101st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18927 N 101st Street pet-friendly?
No, 18927 N 101st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18927 N 101st Street offer parking?
Yes, 18927 N 101st Street offers parking.
Does 18927 N 101st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18927 N 101st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18927 N 101st Street have a pool?
Yes, 18927 N 101st Street has a pool.
Does 18927 N 101st Street have accessible units?
No, 18927 N 101st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18927 N 101st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18927 N 101st Street has units with dishwashers.
