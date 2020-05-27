18819 N 97TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Elegant color palette flowing throughout. Endless Mountain View's from every angle. Wood plank and exposed beam ceilings. Grand eat in kitchen is complete with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Oversized island has breakfast bar and built in bookcases. Top of the line stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse style sink! Huge family room has floor to ceiling stone fireplace and built in media center. Master retreat has plantation shutters, ceiling fan, and private exit to backyard. Spa bathroom offers peace and tranquility with large soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Walk in closet with built in dressers and shelving. Private courtyard has built in BBQ and fireplace. Backyard features a sparking pool and lush landscaping.