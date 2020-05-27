All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18819 N 97TH Place

18819 North 97th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18819 North 97th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Elegant color palette flowing throughout. Endless Mountain View's from every angle. Wood plank and exposed beam ceilings. Grand eat in kitchen is complete with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Oversized island has breakfast bar and built in bookcases. Top of the line stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse style sink! Huge family room has floor to ceiling stone fireplace and built in media center. Master retreat has plantation shutters, ceiling fan, and private exit to backyard. Spa bathroom offers peace and tranquility with large soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Walk in closet with built in dressers and shelving. Private courtyard has built in BBQ and fireplace. Backyard features a sparking pool and lush landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18819 N 97TH Place have any available units?
18819 N 97TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18819 N 97TH Place have?
Some of 18819 N 97TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18819 N 97TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18819 N 97TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18819 N 97TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18819 N 97TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18819 N 97TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18819 N 97TH Place offers parking.
Does 18819 N 97TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18819 N 97TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18819 N 97TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 18819 N 97TH Place has a pool.
Does 18819 N 97TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18819 N 97TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18819 N 97TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18819 N 97TH Place has units with dishwashers.

