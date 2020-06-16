18146 N 93RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Beautiful Upgraded Home Situated Adjacent to Community Park! Property backs to large open space/wash with sparkling heated pool,spa, and waterfall. Newer exterior and interior paint in 2018. Large great room features gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, double ovens, & built-in refrigerator. The family room has gas fireplace and French door to backyard. Gorgeous main level master bedroom with wood floors offers separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and custom closet. Separate versatile bonus room off the private interior courtyard could be office/den, game room, or media/theater room. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with full hall bathroom & two sinks. Wood and travertine flooring throughout. Enjoy Arizona on the covered patio with built-in