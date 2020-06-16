All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:15 PM

18146 N 93RD Place

18146 North 93rd Place · (480) 326-2454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18146 North 93rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Upgraded Home Situated Adjacent to Community Park! Property backs to large open space/wash with sparkling heated pool,spa, and waterfall. Newer exterior and interior paint in 2018. Large great room features gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, double ovens, & built-in refrigerator. The family room has gas fireplace and French door to backyard. Gorgeous main level master bedroom with wood floors offers separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and custom closet. Separate versatile bonus room off the private interior courtyard could be office/den, game room, or media/theater room. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with full hall bathroom & two sinks. Wood and travertine flooring throughout. Enjoy Arizona on the covered patio with built-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18146 N 93RD Place have any available units?
18146 N 93RD Place has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18146 N 93RD Place have?
Some of 18146 N 93RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18146 N 93RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
18146 N 93RD Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18146 N 93RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 18146 N 93RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18146 N 93RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 18146 N 93RD Place does offer parking.
Does 18146 N 93RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18146 N 93RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18146 N 93RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 18146 N 93RD Place has a pool.
Does 18146 N 93RD Place have accessible units?
No, 18146 N 93RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18146 N 93RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18146 N 93RD Place has units with dishwashers.
