17648 N 96TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

STUNNING NEWER 2017 LUXURY HOME IN DESIRABLE GUARD GATED SECTION OF WINDGATE RANCH. THIS CONTEMPORARY HOME OFFERS IMPECCABLE FINISHES FEATURING A GOURMET DREAM KITCHEN, BOASTING A SPECTACULAR OVERSIZED QUARTZ WATERFALL ISLAND, SS WOLF APPLIANCES, UPGRADED CABINETRY, BUTLERS PANTRY, WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NO DETAILS WERE SPARED! OPEN THE EXPANSIVE GLASS DOORS TO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM THAT FLOW THIS HOME AND DEFINES THE GENUINE MEANING OF IN/OUTDOOR LIVING! IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING, TRANQUIL OPEN BACKYARD, MAGNIFICENT POOL, LARGE RECTANGULAR FIRE PIT, TRAVERTINE DECKING, RESORT-STYLE PERGOLA, AND BUILT IN SS BARBECUE, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER, & RECREATIONAL COURTS. A+ SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, FINE DINING AND UPSCALE SHOPPING