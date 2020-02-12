16375 N 105TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully furnished rental with high end finishes and completely equipped kitchen. This home offers stainless steel appliances, gorgeous quartz countertops and plenty of living space for all your families needs. The property has a spacious backyard with a gated private pool and spa as well as a community center just around the block. The home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a bonus room and one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. A must see! April-Sept $3500/Oct-Dec $5000 a month (does not include utilities).