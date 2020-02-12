All apartments in Scottsdale
16375 N 105TH Way

16375 North 105th Way · No Longer Available
Location

16375 North 105th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully furnished rental with high end finishes and completely equipped kitchen. This home offers stainless steel appliances, gorgeous quartz countertops and plenty of living space for all your families needs. The property has a spacious backyard with a gated private pool and spa as well as a community center just around the block. The home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a bonus room and one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. A must see! April-Sept $3500/Oct-Dec $5000 a month (does not include utilities).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

