Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15899 N 107TH Place
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:45 PM

15899 N 107TH Place

15899 North 107th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15899 North 107th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully appointed home in a gated community. Private back yard with sparkling pool, built in BBQ & mountain views. Freshly painted in a warm neutral tone. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, island & breakfast bar. Open floor plan features a living, dining & family room. Large master suite has lots of closet space & access to the back yard. Master bath has separate tub & shower. 3rd bedroom is set up as a den & has double doors. Enjoy all the amenities of McDowell Mt Ranch including 2 community centers with heated pools & spas, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds & 10 miles of paved jogging & walking trails. Also, a heated community pool, spa & exercise facility available exclusively to this community. This is a 10+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15899 N 107TH Place have any available units?
15899 N 107TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15899 N 107TH Place have?
Some of 15899 N 107TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15899 N 107TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15899 N 107TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15899 N 107TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15899 N 107TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15899 N 107TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15899 N 107TH Place offers parking.
Does 15899 N 107TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15899 N 107TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15899 N 107TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 15899 N 107TH Place has a pool.
Does 15899 N 107TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15899 N 107TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15899 N 107TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15899 N 107TH Place has units with dishwashers.

