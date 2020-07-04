15899 N 107TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Beautifully appointed home in a gated community. Private back yard with sparkling pool, built in BBQ & mountain views. Freshly painted in a warm neutral tone. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, island & breakfast bar. Open floor plan features a living, dining & family room. Large master suite has lots of closet space & access to the back yard. Master bath has separate tub & shower. 3rd bedroom is set up as a den & has double doors. Enjoy all the amenities of McDowell Mt Ranch including 2 community centers with heated pools & spas, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds & 10 miles of paved jogging & walking trails. Also, a heated community pool, spa & exercise facility available exclusively to this community. This is a 10+