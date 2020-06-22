15509 N Scottsdale Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access media room valet service yoga

Luxury unit will go fast! Top floor apartment with Mountain Views.



This incredible unit is one of the best in the complex. It is top floor (4th) with no neighbor on the right hand side. Beautiful mountain views out of the living room and bedroom windows. This complex is directly across from Scottsdale Quarter and a 2 minute walk from Kierland commons.



2 bedroom. 2 bathroom with a dining room table area.



Apartment complex details:



Thoughtfully designed spacious layouts

Entertainment kitchens with granite countertops

Full size washer & dryer

Private covered patio or balcony

Private wireless router in each home

Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances

Walk-in closets

Doorstep valet recycling and trash services

Quartz Countertop

24/7 access to the Liv Fit fitness center

Availability 24 Hours

8 television screen at the pool and spa

Dog friendly with Bark Park

Rooftop lounge with entertainment kitchen, fireplace and misters

Saltwater heated pool and spa

Smoke-free community

Wi-Fi throughout all amenity areas

Electric car charging stations

Liv Fit group fitness room

Gaming, media room and business center in The Hub

Interactive cardio and strength equipment

Liv Simply concierge services

Outdoor kitchen and lounge areas

Parking garage with elevators

Business center/conference room

Hub with Liv Cafe coffee bar

Free Yoga, Pilates, and group fitness classes

24-hour emergency maintenance

Controlled Access Buildings