All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 15509 N Scottsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15509 N Scottsdale Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:41 AM

15509 N Scottsdale Road

15509 North Scottsdale Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Airpark
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15509 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Airpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
Luxury unit will go fast! Top floor apartment with Mountain Views.

This incredible unit is one of the best in the complex. It is top floor (4th) with no neighbor on the right hand side. Beautiful mountain views out of the living room and bedroom windows. This complex is directly across from Scottsdale Quarter and a 2 minute walk from Kierland commons.

2 bedroom. 2 bathroom with a dining room table area.

Apartment complex details:

Thoughtfully designed spacious layouts
Entertainment kitchens with granite countertops
Full size washer & dryer
Private covered patio or balcony
Private wireless router in each home
Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances
Walk-in closets
Doorstep valet recycling and trash services
Quartz Countertop
24/7 access to the Liv Fit fitness center
Availability 24 Hours
8 television screen at the pool and spa
Dog friendly with Bark Park
Rooftop lounge with entertainment kitchen, fireplace and misters
Saltwater heated pool and spa
Smoke-free community
Wi-Fi throughout all amenity areas
Electric car charging stations
Liv Fit group fitness room
Gaming, media room and business center in The Hub
Interactive cardio and strength equipment
Liv Simply concierge services
Outdoor kitchen and lounge areas
Parking garage with elevators
Business center/conference room
Hub with Liv Cafe coffee bar
Free Yoga, Pilates, and group fitness classes
24-hour emergency maintenance
Controlled Access Buildings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15509 N Scottsdale Road have any available units?
15509 N Scottsdale Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15509 N Scottsdale Road have?
Some of 15509 N Scottsdale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15509 N Scottsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
15509 N Scottsdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15509 N Scottsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15509 N Scottsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 15509 N Scottsdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 15509 N Scottsdale Road does offer parking.
Does 15509 N Scottsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15509 N Scottsdale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15509 N Scottsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 15509 N Scottsdale Road has a pool.
Does 15509 N Scottsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 15509 N Scottsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15509 N Scottsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15509 N Scottsdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15509 N Scottsdale Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity