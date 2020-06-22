15509 N Scottsdale Road

Amenities
Luxury unit will go fast! Top floor apartment with Mountain Views.
This incredible unit is one of the best in the complex. It is top floor (4th) with no neighbor on the right hand side. Beautiful mountain views out of the living room and bedroom windows. This complex is directly across from Scottsdale Quarter and a 2 minute walk from Kierland commons.
2 bedroom. 2 bathroom with a dining room table area.
Apartment complex details:
Thoughtfully designed spacious layouts
Entertainment kitchens with granite countertops
Full size washer & dryer
Private covered patio or balcony
Private wireless router in each home
Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances
Walk-in closets
Doorstep valet recycling and trash services
Quartz Countertop
24/7 access to the Liv Fit fitness center
Availability 24 Hours
8 television screen at the pool and spa
Dog friendly with Bark Park
Rooftop lounge with entertainment kitchen, fireplace and misters
Saltwater heated pool and spa
Smoke-free community
Wi-Fi throughout all amenity areas
Electric car charging stations
Liv Fit group fitness room
Gaming, media room and business center in The Hub
Interactive cardio and strength equipment
Liv Simply concierge services
Outdoor kitchen and lounge areas
Parking garage with elevators
Business center/conference room
Hub with Liv Cafe coffee bar
Free Yoga, Pilates, and group fitness classes
24-hour emergency maintenance
Controlled Access Buildings