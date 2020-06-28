1276 N. 84th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Summerfield (Granite Reef & McDowell) 2bdrm 1.5bath -



This two-story townhouse is in a great location of South Scottsdale off Granite Reef and McDowell. Really close access to 101 Freeway. The community pools and parks are very well kept. And a large enclosed patio area by the front door is large enough for patio furniture. Just steps away from the park and community pool.



This 950 sq. ft. 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home provides a greatroom floorplan with the two bedrooms upstairs. The spacious master bedroom has a his/her closet. And has plenty of storage everywhere else. The Galley style kitchen comes with all appliances and updated fixtures. Building Carport provides covered parking w/separate storage room. Laundryroom is outside attached to the building.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 650. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.



Call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170 or apply online at SundialAZ.com



Security Deposit $750, Application Fee $20, Pet Fee non-refundable $300 (restrictions apply) 40lb and under full grown.



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason



