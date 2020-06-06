12002 N 74TH Place

Amenities

***AVAILABLE PER DAY/WEEK/MONTH*** Note:Contact Listing Agent for rates and availability. Main House is 3,500 sqft 4 Bed/3 Bath and can sleep 12 and is available for $750 - $1,450 per night depending on time of season. Separate Guest House/Casita is an additional 1,600 sqft 2 Bed/2 Bath and can sleep 6 and can be rented separately from main house or together for $275 - $480 per night depending on time of season. Located at the intersection of Scottsdale and Cactus Road, minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment that Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons has to offer. Minutes from the TPC Golf Tournament, Barrett Jackson, Talking Stick Casino, Arabian Horse Show, D-backs/ Rockies and Giants Spring Training Facilities, Cactus Park and much much more... Beautiful Hacienda with private gated entrance nestled in the heart of Scottsdale. This property offers all the luxuries, amenities and activities that you would want for your resort style living. Upon entering the front door, your vacation paradise comes alive, confirming you made the right decision! This home is geared toward family, friends and fun, sparing no expense with amenities. This four bedroom home can be amazing for a couples retreat, a large family or several families wanting to forget about work, the daily grind or just wanting to be a kid again. In addition, the media room has two queen sleeper sofas. To accommodate a larger party we have a secluded casita that is separate from the main residence and could be rented if available which can sleep six additional guests. Whip up a gourmet meal in our world class kitchen equipped with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances with stunning granite counter tops and cabinetry. The open floor plan of the billiards room and kitchen are the most popular for hanging out. Each bedroom as well as the media room, billiards room and the outdoor patio is equipped with an LED TV and Direct TV Cable. The master suite is equipped with a canterra fireplace, jacuzzi tub and stunning views to the back yard. Enjoy a movie in the sports themed media room which is equipped with a large LED TV or challenge someone to a game of foosball. For your convenience there is full size laundry room with LG washer and dryer. For peace of mind, this property is equipped with a monitored alarm system. Scottsdale is known for its outdoor living and this property certainly delivers! Enjoy a cup of coffee and relax on the patio, dive into the sparkling pool or luxuriate in the seven person hot tub while watching your favorite TV show. Challenge someone to a game of ping pong, horseshoes or basketball. The outdoor playground will occupy your kids for hours as you take in the pristine grounds of the property. And yes, that is REAL GRASS! Have a BBQ on the Lynx gas grill which is equipped with a searing burner that cooks incredible steaks. Top it off afterward with s'mores or an ice cold brew at the wood burning fire pit while enjoying the evening ambiance of the nightscape lighting.



The Casita hast wo large bedrooms with full baths and LED televisions can luxuriously accommodate two couples. The living room boasts a 52 inch television as well as a cozy gas fireplace, sleeper sofa which can accommodate two additional guests and has a foosball table. Enjoy whipping up a gourmet meal in the beautifully appointed kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. This property offers the added convenience of a full laundry room. Enjoy the outdoor living of this exquisite casita by enjoying a cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate on one of the two outdoor patios or grilling on the gas grill. Relax to the soothing sounds of the charming canterra fountain and enjoy the ambiance of the nightscaping. For your further enjoyment, unwind in the luxurious seven person spa. For your peace of mind, this property is equipped with a monitored alarm system.



We chose the best materials and amenities for this property and are confident that you will be completely satisfied with your decision to stay in the main house or the casita. We strive to deliver 100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION and EXCELLENCE with all our guests. Our goal is that everyone leaves saying, "BEST VACATION EVER"! Consider giving us the opportunity to serve you and your family.



