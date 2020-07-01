All apartments in Scottsdale
11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive

11440 East Autumn Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11440 East Autumn Sage Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful fully furnished home located at the top of the hill in guard gated Cimarron Hills. This 4 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath, split floor plan features 1 king, 1 queen and 2 full beds. Second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom perfect for guests. Private, resort style backyard with pool, rock waterfall, BBQ and a grass area for kids to play. Interior finishes include slate flooring, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The Cimarron Hills private community center is just around the corner with access to a heated pool & spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a clubhouse. The home is close to several luxury resorts, chef-driven restaurants, world class shopping and exciting activities and attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have any available units?
11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have?
Some of 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

