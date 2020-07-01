11440 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive

Amenities

Beautiful fully furnished home located at the top of the hill in guard gated Cimarron Hills. This 4 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath, split floor plan features 1 king, 1 queen and 2 full beds. Second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom perfect for guests. Private, resort style backyard with pool, rock waterfall, BBQ and a grass area for kids to play. Interior finishes include slate flooring, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The Cimarron Hills private community center is just around the corner with access to a heated pool & spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a clubhouse. The home is close to several luxury resorts, chef-driven restaurants, world class shopping and exciting activities and attractions.