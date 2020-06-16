11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive

Amenities

Beautiful furnished home with newly remodeled kitchen located at the top of the hill in guard gated Cimarron Hills. This 4 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath, split floorplan features 1 king, 2 queens and 2 full beds. Second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom which is perfect for guests. Private, resort style backyard with heated salt water play pool & spa, rock waterfall, built in BBQ with bar, grass area and 2 covered patios. Interior finishes include travertine flooring, quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. The Cimarron Hills private community center is just down the street with access to a heated pool & spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a clubhouse. The home is close to several luxury resorts, chef-driven restaurants, world class shopping & exciting activities and attractions.