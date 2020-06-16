All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive

11416 East Autumn Sage Drive · (602) 692-6469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11416 East Autumn Sage Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3377 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful furnished home with newly remodeled kitchen located at the top of the hill in guard gated Cimarron Hills. This 4 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath, split floorplan features 1 king, 2 queens and 2 full beds. Second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom which is perfect for guests. Private, resort style backyard with heated salt water play pool & spa, rock waterfall, built in BBQ with bar, grass area and 2 covered patios. Interior finishes include travertine flooring, quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. The Cimarron Hills private community center is just down the street with access to a heated pool & spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a clubhouse. The home is close to several luxury resorts, chef-driven restaurants, world class shopping & exciting activities and attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have any available units?
11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have?
Some of 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
