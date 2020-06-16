All apartments in Scottsdale
11346 E MONUMENT Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:49 PM

11346 E MONUMENT Drive

11346 East Monument Drive · (602) 526-2672
Location

11346 East Monument Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4702 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hacienda del Monumento. A luxurious resort setting with beautiful decor throughout. A great floor plan w the master split and lots of entertaining spaces! A formal living area that opens out to the backyard with a glass slider, pool table room, kitchen open to the family room and another separate TV/sitting room off the secondary bedrooms. Tastefully finished with hardwood floors, soft contemporary style. Backyard opens out to lush Sonoran Desert with scenic mountain views. Multiple entertaining spaces at outdoor fire pit, pool and spa area, BBQ , putting green and covered patio. Near Troon and Troon North, golf, restaurants, and shops in area. A beautiful part of the desert. June to Aug $10k/mo, Sept to Oct $15k/mo, Nov $20k/mo, Jan to May $25k or one mo, $20,000 for min 3 m

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11346 E MONUMENT Drive have any available units?
11346 E MONUMENT Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11346 E MONUMENT Drive have?
Some of 11346 E MONUMENT Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11346 E MONUMENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11346 E MONUMENT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11346 E MONUMENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11346 E MONUMENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11346 E MONUMENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11346 E MONUMENT Drive does offer parking.
Does 11346 E MONUMENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11346 E MONUMENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11346 E MONUMENT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11346 E MONUMENT Drive has a pool.
Does 11346 E MONUMENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 11346 E MONUMENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11346 E MONUMENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11346 E MONUMENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
