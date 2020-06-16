11346 E MONUMENT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill hot tub

Hacienda del Monumento. A luxurious resort setting with beautiful decor throughout. A great floor plan w the master split and lots of entertaining spaces! A formal living area that opens out to the backyard with a glass slider, pool table room, kitchen open to the family room and another separate TV/sitting room off the secondary bedrooms. Tastefully finished with hardwood floors, soft contemporary style. Backyard opens out to lush Sonoran Desert with scenic mountain views. Multiple entertaining spaces at outdoor fire pit, pool and spa area, BBQ , putting green and covered patio. Near Troon and Troon North, golf, restaurants, and shops in area. A beautiful part of the desert. June to Aug $10k/mo, Sept to Oct $15k/mo, Nov $20k/mo, Jan to May $25k or one mo, $20,000 for min 3 m