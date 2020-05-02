11302 N 131ST Place

Amenities
Great Scottsdale home walking distance to Basis school, Anasazi, Mountainside and Desert Mountain High School. Newly remodeled 5bd/3ba with 3 car garage, fresh and new private pool with new outdoor backyard landscaping. Home includes all appliances with large kitchen and key living areas. 1 bedroom on ground floor and 4 bedrooms upstairs including master. Plantation shutters and window blinds, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Large island kitchen with new granite, new kitchen cabinets, clean appliances, kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Lots of storage space throughout home. Walking distance to Rio Montana park and very close to Lost Dog trailhead.