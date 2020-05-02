All apartments in Scottsdale
11302 N 131ST Place
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

11302 N 131ST Place

11302 North 131st Place · No Longer Available
Location

11302 North 131st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Scottsdale home walking distance to Basis school, Anasazi, Mountainside and Desert Mountain High School. Newly remodeled 5bd/3ba with 3 car garage, fresh and new private pool with new outdoor backyard landscaping. Home includes all appliances with large kitchen and key living areas. 1 bedroom on ground floor and 4 bedrooms upstairs including master. Plantation shutters and window blinds, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Large island kitchen with new granite, new kitchen cabinets, clean appliances, kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Lots of storage space throughout home. Walking distance to Rio Montana park and very close to Lost Dog trailhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 N 131ST Place have any available units?
11302 N 131ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11302 N 131ST Place have?
Some of 11302 N 131ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11302 N 131ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
11302 N 131ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 N 131ST Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11302 N 131ST Place is pet friendly.
Does 11302 N 131ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 11302 N 131ST Place offers parking.
Does 11302 N 131ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11302 N 131ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 N 131ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 11302 N 131ST Place has a pool.
Does 11302 N 131ST Place have accessible units?
No, 11302 N 131ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 N 131ST Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11302 N 131ST Place does not have units with dishwashers.

