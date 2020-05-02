11302 N 131ST Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great Scottsdale home walking distance to Basis school, Anasazi, Mountainside and Desert Mountain High School. Newly remodeled 5bd/3ba with 3 car garage, fresh and new private pool with new outdoor backyard landscaping. Home includes all appliances with large kitchen and key living areas. 1 bedroom on ground floor and 4 bedrooms upstairs including master. Plantation shutters and window blinds, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Large island kitchen with new granite, new kitchen cabinets, clean appliances, kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Lots of storage space throughout home. Walking distance to Rio Montana park and very close to Lost Dog trailhead.