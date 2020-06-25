11113 E BETONY Drive

Amenities

Fantastic Lease Opportunity in Guard Gated McDowell Mountain Ranch with access to community amenities! This home is located in Exclusive 100 Hills community on a cul-de-sac with views from the front and back of home. Split open floor plan with Dual Master Suites featuring Travertine flooring and separate guest suite off the front courtyard. Sliding glass door exits from great room and master suite to the back patios for Arizona outdoor relaxing or to enjoy the serenity of mountain slopes. Island kitchen has casual dining area and opens to family room with gas fireplace. The master suite offers walk in closest and separate soak tub & shower. A den will be enclosed by April 17th to allow for a 3rd interior bedroom. Community amenities are many & include: two recreation areas - a 23 meter lap pool, a play pool for the little ones, a spa, two tennis courts, two pickleball courts, play ground, splash pad, basketball court, volley ball court, a ramada with picnic tables and two gas grills as well as an activities center. A spacious facility may be rented for events such as rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions, baby showers, anniversaries, birthday parties, business meetings, workshops, and much more.