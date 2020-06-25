All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11113 E BETONY Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:49 PM

11113 E BETONY Drive

11113 East Betony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11113 East Betony Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic Lease Opportunity in Guard Gated McDowell Mountain Ranch with access to community amenities! This home is located in Exclusive 100 Hills community on a cul-de-sac with views from the front and back of home. Split open floor plan with Dual Master Suites featuring Travertine flooring and separate guest suite off the front courtyard. Sliding glass door exits from great room and master suite to the back patios for Arizona outdoor relaxing or to enjoy the serenity of mountain slopes. Island kitchen has casual dining area and opens to family room with gas fireplace. The master suite offers walk in closest and separate soak tub & shower. A den will be enclosed by April 17th to allow for a 3rd interior bedroom. Community amenities are many & include: two recreation areas - a 23 meter lap pool, a play pool for the little ones, a spa, two tennis courts, two pickleball courts, play ground, splash pad, basketball court, volley ball court, a ramada with picnic tables and two gas grills as well as an activities center. A spacious facility may be rented for events such as rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions, baby showers, anniversaries, birthday parties, business meetings, workshops, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11113 E BETONY Drive have any available units?
11113 E BETONY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11113 E BETONY Drive have?
Some of 11113 E BETONY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11113 E BETONY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11113 E BETONY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11113 E BETONY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11113 E BETONY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11113 E BETONY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11113 E BETONY Drive offers parking.
Does 11113 E BETONY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11113 E BETONY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11113 E BETONY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11113 E BETONY Drive has a pool.
Does 11113 E BETONY Drive have accessible units?
No, 11113 E BETONY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11113 E BETONY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11113 E BETONY Drive has units with dishwashers.
