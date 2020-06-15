All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020

10907 E VIA DONA Road

10907 East via Dona Road · (480) 792-9500
Location

10907 East via Dona Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Now available immediatly !Beautiful custom home located in the prestigous Gated Troon North Golf Community. This open airy floor plan features 4 bedroom and 4 baths. Two master suites each complete with full bath and walk in closets. Third bedroom also has full bath and walk in closet. This home is perfect for entertaining complete with all the amenities of home. Nearby is Barrett Jackson Auto Auction, FBR Golf Open, Arabian Horse Show, Dog Show, Harley Fest and much much more. World famous golf courses all around you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10907 E VIA DONA Road have any available units?
10907 E VIA DONA Road has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10907 E VIA DONA Road have?
Some of 10907 E VIA DONA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10907 E VIA DONA Road currently offering any rent specials?
10907 E VIA DONA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10907 E VIA DONA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10907 E VIA DONA Road is pet friendly.
Does 10907 E VIA DONA Road offer parking?
Yes, 10907 E VIA DONA Road does offer parking.
Does 10907 E VIA DONA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10907 E VIA DONA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10907 E VIA DONA Road have a pool?
Yes, 10907 E VIA DONA Road has a pool.
Does 10907 E VIA DONA Road have accessible units?
No, 10907 E VIA DONA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10907 E VIA DONA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10907 E VIA DONA Road has units with dishwashers.
