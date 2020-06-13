All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

10697 E LE MARCHE Drive

10697 East Le Marche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10697 East Le Marche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
SPOTLESS LIGHT & BRIGHT McDOWELL HILL TOP HOME WITH 270' degree PRICELESS VIEWS. Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. ( One bedroom makes a perfect den/office ) Versailes pattern tile flooring, high grade carpet in bedrooms. Granite kitchen counters & vanities. Custom design cabinetry through out. Stainless steel appliances. Gas range. Kitchen Island. Gas Fireplace in family room. Master bath with double dual sinks, sep shower and oval tub. Walk in closet. The backyard is an entertainers paradise with private pool & breath taking views & sunsets over the McDowell's. Five minute walk to community tennis courts, heated pool/spa, hiking & walking trials. RENT INCLUDES POOL & LANDSCAPING SERVICE. This is a NO SMOKING HOME. No Pets ONLY assistive animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive have any available units?
10697 E LE MARCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive have?
Some of 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10697 E LE MARCHE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive offers parking.
Does 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive has a pool.
Does 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10697 E LE MARCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
