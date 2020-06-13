10697 E LE MARCHE Drive

Amenities

SPOTLESS LIGHT & BRIGHT McDOWELL HILL TOP HOME WITH 270' degree PRICELESS VIEWS. Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. ( One bedroom makes a perfect den/office ) Versailes pattern tile flooring, high grade carpet in bedrooms. Granite kitchen counters & vanities. Custom design cabinetry through out. Stainless steel appliances. Gas range. Kitchen Island. Gas Fireplace in family room. Master bath with double dual sinks, sep shower and oval tub. Walk in closet. The backyard is an entertainers paradise with private pool & breath taking views & sunsets over the McDowell's. Five minute walk to community tennis courts, heated pool/spa, hiking & walking trials. RENT INCLUDES POOL & LANDSCAPING SERVICE. This is a NO SMOKING HOME. No Pets ONLY assistive animals.