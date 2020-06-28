10475 E Laurel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Breath taking single-level home in prestigious Bella Montagna in a cul-de-sac. The home has a great floor plan features 6 full bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a remodeled gourmet kitchen w/kitchen island, granite counters, 6 burner Wolf professional range/oven, subzero refrigerator. It also has wet bar with Subzero beverage center and wine fridge, wood and travertine floors, custom paint, designer window treatments, and numerous architectural details. The back yard is a private resort retreat boasting pebble-tec pool&spa w/boulder waterfall, huge covered patio w/fireplace, build-in BBQ, palm trees, lush grass, and huge play area for all of your entertaining needs. Add plus is the Solar Pannels on this home that makes it Energy Efficient!