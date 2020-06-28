All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10475 E Laurel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10475 E Laurel Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:12 PM

10475 E Laurel Lane

10475 East Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10475 East Laurel Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Breath taking single-level home in prestigious Bella Montagna in a cul-de-sac. The home has a great floor plan features 6 full bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a remodeled gourmet kitchen w/kitchen island, granite counters, 6 burner Wolf professional range/oven, subzero refrigerator. It also has wet bar with Subzero beverage center and wine fridge, wood and travertine floors, custom paint, designer window treatments, and numerous architectural details. The back yard is a private resort retreat boasting pebble-tec pool&spa w/boulder waterfall, huge covered patio w/fireplace, build-in BBQ, palm trees, lush grass, and huge play area for all of your entertaining needs. Add plus is the Solar Pannels on this home that makes it Energy Efficient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10475 E Laurel Lane have any available units?
10475 E Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10475 E Laurel Lane have?
Some of 10475 E Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10475 E Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10475 E Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10475 E Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10475 E Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10475 E Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10475 E Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 10475 E Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10475 E Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10475 E Laurel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10475 E Laurel Lane has a pool.
Does 10475 E Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 10475 E Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10475 E Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10475 E Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College