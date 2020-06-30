All apartments in Scottsdale
10450 E RAINTREE Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

10450 E RAINTREE Drive

10450 East Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10450 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Competitive price for this bright 1702 sq ft three bed room home. Refrigerator, and washer and dryer are included. Three bedrooms, living room, dinning room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, combined breakfast room and family room. A private large open back yard that has views! A really private yard that sides and backs to green, natural open spaces, plus a ''full on'' view of McDowell Mountains. You have access to community pools, walking and biking paths, and an inexpensive work out facility. Landscaping work still in progress. Smart move, come see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

