10450 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Competitive price for this bright 1702 sq ft three bed room home. Refrigerator, and washer and dryer are included. Three bedrooms, living room, dinning room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, combined breakfast room and family room. A private large open back yard that has views! A really private yard that sides and backs to green, natural open spaces, plus a ''full on'' view of McDowell Mountains. You have access to community pools, walking and biking paths, and an inexpensive work out facility. Landscaping work still in progress. Smart move, come see.