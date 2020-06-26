All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10326 E. Pine Valley Dr.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

10326 E. Pine Valley Dr.

10326 East Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10326 East Pine Valley Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home on golf course-gorgeous views! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home faces the 17th hole on the McDowell Mountain Ranch golf course.The home sits on a secluded driveway that includes one other home. It also backs to the wash-very private!The home features high ceilings, travertine tile floors and a split floorplan.The kitchen has granite counters,mahogany finished cabinets and stainless steel appliances.The master bedroom has a built in desk and the bath has dual sinks and separate shower & tub.The closet has a custom organizer to fit all your needs.The 2 additional bedrooms are on the other side of the house with a full bath in between.One bedroom has a built in queen sized Murphy bed, perfect for guests.The large laundry room has extra storage & the 3 car garage has built in cabinets and an epoxied floor covering. The backyard has a large pool and patio to enjoy the amazing views of the mountains.
-3 bed/2 bath
-1,908 square feet
-On 17th Hole
-Stunning views
-Can have either a gas or electric dryer
-3 car garage
-Pool & landscaping service included
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3884893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. have any available units?
10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. have?
Some of 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. offers parking.
Does 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. has a pool.
Does 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10326 E. Pine Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College