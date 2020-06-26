10326 E. Pine Valley Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home on golf course-gorgeous views! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home faces the 17th hole on the McDowell Mountain Ranch golf course.The home sits on a secluded driveway that includes one other home. It also backs to the wash-very private!The home features high ceilings, travertine tile floors and a split floorplan.The kitchen has granite counters,mahogany finished cabinets and stainless steel appliances.The master bedroom has a built in desk and the bath has dual sinks and separate shower & tub.The closet has a custom organizer to fit all your needs.The 2 additional bedrooms are on the other side of the house with a full bath in between.One bedroom has a built in queen sized Murphy bed, perfect for guests.The large laundry room has extra storage & the 3 car garage has built in cabinets and an epoxied floor covering. The backyard has a large pool and patio to enjoy the amazing views of the mountains.

-3 bed/2 bath

-1,908 square feet

-On 17th Hole

-Stunning views

-Can have either a gas or electric dryer

-3 car garage

-Pool & landscaping service included

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.

KS Sales & Property Management

An Equal Housing Provider



No Pets Allowed



