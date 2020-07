Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home with freshly paint and new carpet located in Mcdowell Mountain Ranch, close to schools, shopping center and many other amenities in the area.It has a private pool and a gorgeous backyard.Vaulted ceilings, inside laundry and great size master bedroom make this home very desirable. Get ready to enjoy it, MOVE IN ready!!!!