10249 N 64TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

BEYOND THE PRIVATELY GATED ENTRANCE, prepare to be impressed by striking contemporary curb appeal of this 1999-built walled estate!Through the gate, enter the huge circular drive--parking space aplenty! Beyond the foyer, you'll be greeted by dramatic 12' ceilings, endless windows & open-concept interior with recently completed 2016 facelift: ''Brandywine'' maple cabinets, granite counter tops with full complementary backsplash, Bosch S/S appliances & complete repainting. Double-island kitchen overlooks expansive great room with fireplace & breakfast nook with butted glass windows, showcasing extended patio, pool & lush backyard. Livable 4071-sq.-ft. plan offers luxe split master ste., & office, three spacious secondary BRs with 2 baths--1 'Jack & Jill. ***SEE DOCS TAB FOR FLOOR PLAN**