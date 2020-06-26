All apartments in Scottsdale
10249 N 64TH Street
10249 N 64TH Street

10249 North 64th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10249 North 64th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEYOND THE PRIVATELY GATED ENTRANCE, prepare to be impressed by striking contemporary curb appeal of this 1999-built walled estate!Through the gate, enter the huge circular drive--parking space aplenty! Beyond the foyer, you'll be greeted by dramatic 12' ceilings, endless windows & open-concept interior with recently completed 2016 facelift: ''Brandywine'' maple cabinets, granite counter tops with full complementary backsplash, Bosch S/S appliances & complete repainting. Double-island kitchen overlooks expansive great room with fireplace & breakfast nook with butted glass windows, showcasing extended patio, pool & lush backyard. Livable 4071-sq.-ft. plan offers luxe split master ste., & office, three spacious secondary BRs with 2 baths--1 'Jack & Jill. ***SEE DOCS TAB FOR FLOOR PLAN**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10249 N 64TH Street have any available units?
10249 N 64TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10249 N 64TH Street have?
Some of 10249 N 64TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10249 N 64TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10249 N 64TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10249 N 64TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 10249 N 64TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10249 N 64TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10249 N 64TH Street offers parking.
Does 10249 N 64TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10249 N 64TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10249 N 64TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10249 N 64TH Street has a pool.
Does 10249 N 64TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10249 N 64TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10249 N 64TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10249 N 64TH Street has units with dishwashers.
