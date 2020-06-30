22868 E Desert Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Need more space? You've found it! This absolutely breathtaking home was built in 2017 and has every feature & luxury you could wish for. With 5 bedrooms, a den, and a spacious second floor open loft, there is room for everything & everyone. Designed with a mother-in-law suite & a total of 4.5 bathrooms, the home features an awe inspiring entry way & dramatic staircase, separate living, family and dining rooms & a beautifully appointed kitchen built for entertaining. There is a 4 car tandem garage, and you're going to want to spend the cool desert evenings in the spacious backyard under the large covered patio or the pergola that sits on the edge of an expansive syn-lawn. And then there's the master suite . . . a generous amount of square footage in the bedroom that opens to a spectacular bathroom with a large shower enclosure and even a coffee station! You will also have access to the great community pool. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 1st. 12 or 24 month lease term available. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Rent is $3,000/month. $3,000 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. To watch the video walk through tour, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/oSeCVYb64po