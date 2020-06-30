All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:35 PM

22868 E Desert Hills Drive

22868 East Desert Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22868 East Desert Hills Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Need more space? You've found it! This absolutely breathtaking home was built in 2017 and has every feature & luxury you could wish for. With 5 bedrooms, a den, and a spacious second floor open loft, there is room for everything & everyone. Designed with a mother-in-law suite & a total of 4.5 bathrooms, the home features an awe inspiring entry way & dramatic staircase, separate living, family and dining rooms & a beautifully appointed kitchen built for entertaining. There is a 4 car tandem garage, and you're going to want to spend the cool desert evenings in the spacious backyard under the large covered patio or the pergola that sits on the edge of an expansive syn-lawn. And then there's the master suite . . . a generous amount of square footage in the bedroom that opens to a spectacular bathroom with a large shower enclosure and even a coffee station! You will also have access to the great community pool. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 1st. 12 or 24 month lease term available. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Rent is $3,000/month. $3,000 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. To watch the video walk through tour, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/oSeCVYb64po

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive have any available units?
22868 E Desert Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive have?
Some of 22868 E Desert Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22868 E Desert Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22868 E Desert Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22868 E Desert Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22868 E Desert Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22868 E Desert Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22868 E Desert Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22868 E Desert Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 22868 E Desert Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22868 E Desert Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22868 E Desert Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22868 E Desert Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

