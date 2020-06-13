Apartment List
264 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,224
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
22639 S 212TH Street
22639 South 212th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2872 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF MONTHLY RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -This spectacular home offers the extraordinary space and amenities vacation renters are looking for.

Emperor Estates
1 Unit Available
19862 E CARRIAGE Way
19862 East Carriage Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Your clients will love this cute 3-bedroom home in this great neighborhood. This home is clean and ready to move in. Spanish tile throughout the home.

Hastings Farms
1 Unit Available
21234 E PECAN Lane
21234 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2294 sqft
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island.

The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.

La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.

Cortina
1 Unit Available
18974 East Lark Drive
18974 East Lark Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2545 sqft
$425 OFF First Month's Rent. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. The spacious living area opens to stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and upgraded light fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
20496 E Colt Dr
20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2437 sqft
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly

Langley Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,525
3390 sqft
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek

Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3886 S CRICKET Drive
3886 South Cricket Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1828 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake.

1 Unit Available
357 W White Sands --
357 W White Sands Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

1 Unit Available
370 W Powell Drive
370 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

1 Unit Available
310 W Powell Drive
310 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

1 Unit Available
324 W Powell Drive
324 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

1 Unit Available
296 W Powell Drive
296 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

1 Unit Available
3665 E Lodgepole Drive
3665 East Lodgepole Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1818 sqft
No Application Fees! Like new single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home in the Bridges community. This home includes a large family room, living room and separate den / bonus room.

Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
4132 E CARRIAGE Court
4132 East Carriage Court, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3080 sqft
FABULOUS HOME IN DESIRABLE POWER RANCH* ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC SIGNLE LEVEL CENTERED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, SIDES TO A LOVELY GREENBELT W/WALKING PATHS & CLOSE TO PARK* 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH + LARGE DEN W/CLOSET* ISLAND KITCHEN IS CHEFS DELIGHT

Seville
1 Unit Available
6823 S PINEHURST Drive
6823 South Pinehurst Drive, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Amazing FURNISHED home in highly desired Seville in ''The Enclaves'' gated community. This pristine home has an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, fireplace, dining room, ceiling fans, and beautiful views.

Seville
1 Unit Available
6686 S ST ANDREWS Way
6686 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Immaculate, bright and cheery home on the Seville Golf Course. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. Fully furnished with all of the comforts of home. Upgraded tile/ carpeting, light and plumbing fixtures.

Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
4489 East Wyatt Way
4489 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2105 sqft
Fantastic corner lot home in The Knolls in Power Ranch. Next to additional parking and set on a huge common area park.

Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3487 S. Bluejay Dr.
3487 South Bluejay Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2182 sqft
Gilbert 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Rental Home in Power Ranch - R.S.V.P. Realty AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN 2,182 SqFt, 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
32 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,405
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
28 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Queen Creek, AZ

You wake to Mesa, Arizona /Say, "Let it go, she'll change her mind someday" / You took the wheel in Mesa, Arizona / "I got the rest, man / You can drift away" -- From "Mesa, AZ" by Bad Books

Queen Creek is a town at the edge of the metropolitan area of Mesa, a place where you can drift away into your thoughts and dreams. In the hot desert sun. Many people are finding their way here, owning or renting apartments and houses. And the fast growth means there are a lot of places to eat, shop, and generally hang out while making the most of the dry summer heat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Queen Creek, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Queen Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

