apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
106 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,826
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Vincenz
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
25 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
32 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,460
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
22 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
5 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,161
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Gate
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street
3327 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1748 sqft
The perfect spot to explore Arizona's Beauty in the quiet community of Lyon's Gate! This comfortably furnished, spacious & private 3 bedroom home is located near all of the entertainment, nightlife & attractions Gilbert and Chandler has to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ray Ranch
1551 S COLE Drive
1551 S Cole Dr, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2167 sqft
This model is the largest single story floor plan in Ray Ranch! Newer Premier Laminate Wood Floor and interior paint in ALL living areas. Greatroom concept. Kitchen has Quartz Stone Counter tops.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Felty Farms
977 E NARROWLEAF Court
977 East Narrowleaf Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1933 sqft
Beautiful & Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a Den, on a Cul-De-Sac street, and across from the Kiddie Park! You do not need to look any further....
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3879 E ROBERT Street
3879 East Robert Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1944 sqft
COME SEE THIS GENTLY USE HOME IN BUNGALOWS AT COOLEY STATION BUILT IN 2017, 3/BEDROOM 2.5/BATH,BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND, UPGRADED CABINETS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4871 S Granite St
4871 South Granite Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1796 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story house is ready for its new tenant,. The location is perfect easy access to freeway, close to shopping centers, hospitals, A rated Chandler schools.No refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Higley Park
3335 East Sheffield Road
3335 East Sheffield Road, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2301 sqft
This home is a MUST SEE 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Valencia model located in Higley Park in Gilbert! Plenty of living space in this 2300 sq. ft. two-story Gilbert home. Large kitchen with black appliances & Corian counters.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
