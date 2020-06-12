/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:04 AM
72 Furnished Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seville
1 Unit Available
6823 S PINEHURST Drive
6823 South Pinehurst Drive, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Amazing FURNISHED home in highly desired Seville in ''The Enclaves'' gated community. This pristine home has an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, fireplace, dining room, ceiling fans, and beautiful views.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seville
1 Unit Available
6686 S ST ANDREWS Way
6686 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Immaculate, bright and cheery home on the Seville Golf Course. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. Fully furnished with all of the comforts of home. Upgraded tile/ carpeting, light and plumbing fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Country Shadows
1 Unit Available
3049 E MERLOT Street
3049 East Merlot Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1815 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -Freshly updated, FULLY FURNISHED and ready for your arrival.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Willows
1 Unit Available
4212 E VEST Avenue
4212 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1486 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in Gilbert, AZ ! Close to shopping and dining! Is the perfect home away from home! Home is fully furnished and includes utilities to $125, cable and internet. Security deposit, non refundable clean fee and taxes apply.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lyons Gate
1 Unit Available
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street
3327 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1748 sqft
JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES, EVERYTHING ELSE IS INCLUDED! Gorgeous 2-story home located in quiet community. 25 mins from Sky Harbor Airport & 10 mins from Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport. All utilities and internet included.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5475 S CARDINAL Street
5475 South Cardinal Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2708 sqft
This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, MANOR STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w/ it's gourmet kitchen, that includes a gas cooktop & upgraded appliances.. A large island for visiting.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2695 E RAKESTRAW Lane
2695 East Rakestraw Lane, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2109 sqft
This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, COTTAGE STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w upgraded appliances and a great eat-in kitchen. A large island for visiting.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2625 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive
2625 South Key Biscayne Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2096 sqft
Amazing fully furnished Gilbert home less than 1 mile from the 202 freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lyons Gate
1 Unit Available
3099 E PATRICK Street
3099 East Patrick Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1975 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental with 30 day minimums. ~Peak pricing (Feb - March) $4,800/mo + taxes and fees. Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $1,800/mo + taxes and fees.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cooley Station North
1 Unit Available
1154 S ANNIE Lane
1154 South Annie Lane, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,850
2437 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ Peak season (Feb&March) $6800/mo+ taxes and fees ~ Off peak season (June-Sep) $2400/mo + taxes and fee ~ This fantastic home is located in a wonderful family oriented community with multiple parks, walking paths, 3 pools
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2560 E CAROB Drive
2560 East Carob Drive, Gilbert, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4305 sqft
SPACIOUS, LUXURIOUS, STUNNING, fully furnished home in a quiet, highly desirable, family oriented neighborhood in Southeast Gilbert. Perfect for a relaxing vacation, a corporate relocation, or for a family just in between residences for a few months.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3060 E TOLEDO Street
3060 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2722 sqft
Home Sweet Home away from Home! This beautiful clean fully furnished 5 star rated vacation rental is in the perfect Gilbert location close to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, golf, LDS Temple & so much more. 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
35244 N ZACHARY Road
35244 North Zachary Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1491 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED HOME...JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2948 W PEGGY Drive
2948 West Peggy Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1311 sqft
ULLY FURNISHED! This home is a perfect getaway from your home away from home. 3 beautiful bedrooms with a king sized Master Bedroom. The bed is king and the master bath is like a spa.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Queen Creek
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
30 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
